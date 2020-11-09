Pakistan observes Allama Iqbal's 143rd birth anniversary

Change of guards ceremony held at Lahore. Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan

LAHORE: The 143rd birth anniversary of philosopher poet, Allama Muhammad Iqbal is being observed with national zeal and fervour on Monday.

Various literary, political, social, and cultural organisations have arranged special programs to pay homage to the national poet and to highlight his life and thoughts.

A change of guard ceremony was also held at the mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal in Lahore.

Station Commander of Pakistan Navy Commodore Naimat-Ullah Khan pens down his message on Allama Iqbal's birth anniversary. Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy assumed the responsibility of guard from Pakistan Rangers.

Station Commander of Pakistan Navy Commodore Naimat-Ullah Khan was the chief guest on this occasion who also laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum and offered prayer.

He also penned down his comments in the visitors' book and paid tribute to the national poet.