Did you know Usman Buzdar was once a state guest in the US?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Sunday shared surprising images of a visit to the United States he took in 2002.
In a post on Instagram, Buzdar said that he was a state guest of the country that year.
The three images show the Punjab chief minister mingling with a diverse group of people.
Pakistan is looking forward to healthy relations with the United States with president-elect Joe Biden promising to Muslims he will lift the "vile" ban on immigrants from certain countries as well as root out the "poison" of Islamophobia from the country.