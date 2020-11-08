close
Sun Nov 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 8, 2020

Did you know Usman Buzdar was once a state guest in the US?

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Nov 08, 2020

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Sunday shared surprising images of a visit to the United States he took in 2002.

In a post on Instagram, Buzdar said that he was a state guest of the country that year.

The three images show the Punjab chief minister mingling with a diverse group of people.

Pakistan is looking forward to healthy relations with the United States with president-elect Joe Biden promising to Muslims he will lift the "vile" ban on immigrants from certain countries as well as root out the "poison" of Islamophobia from the country.



Latest News

More From Pakistan