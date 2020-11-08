Mother, daughter allegedly raped by men at gunpoint in Faisalabad

Representational image. — Bigstock/Files

Two men in Faisalabad's Sadar Jaranwala area allegedly sexually assaulted a mother and daughter at gunpoint, police said Sunday.

The police, however, registered a case after a delay of 15 days.

According to the police report, the mother, 60, and the daughter, 37, were on their way on a donkey cart when two men on a motorcycle stopped them and took them to a nearby sugarcane field at gunpoint.

The men, after taking them there, sexually assaulted the mother and daughter in turns and then fled, the report said.



One suspect identified

The victims had identified one of the suspects at a nearby village and reported him to the police.

However, a case was registered 15 days after the victims' family had protested.

According to the police, the medical tests of both women have been taken while an investigation in the case is underway.

