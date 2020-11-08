Hammad Azhar says Punjab providing sugar at cheaper rates

People standing in queue in front of Mobile Utility Store for purchasing sugar in Rawalpindi, on October 26, 2020 . — APP/Files

The Punjab government is providing sugar at reduced rates to shops as well as utility stores in several districts of the province, said industries and production Hammad Azhar.



The federal minister, in a tweet on Sunday, said: "The Punjab government has started distributing imported sugar at Rs81-84 [per kilogramme] in different districts [of the province]."

"The prices are less in utility stores — Rs68 [per kg]," Azhar added.

The minister, however, did not specify in which districts the sugar was being distributed.

According to Agriculture Marketing Information Service, the prices of sugar per kg in Punjab normally range between Rs91-104.

Moreover, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistic's weekly Sensitive Price Indicator, a 1.91% drop was recorded in sugar prices in the week ending November 5.

Two days earlier, the sale of imported sugar at the officially-fixed price had started in sahulat bazaars and open markets across Punjab, and out of the first consignment of 25,000 metric tonnes, 13,875 metric ton sweetener was sent to the districts.