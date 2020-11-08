Coronavirus: Lockdown to be imposed in targeted areas of Islamabad

Policemen wearing facemasks seal off a street of a residential area with barbed wire after some people tested positive for coronavirus during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Islamabad on April 30, 2020. (AFP)

ISLAMABAD: Certain areas of the city will undergo a smart lockdown from Monday, according to a notification from the deputy commissioner Islamabad.



The lockdown will be effective in Islamabad's targeted locations from Monday, November 9, according to a notification released by the Islamabad deputy commissioner.



"Subsectors 1-8/3, 1-8/4, G-9/1,G-10/4 and G-6/2 Islamabad are hereby sealed (locked down) w.e.f. 10.00 A.M, 09.11.2020 in larger public interest arid until further orders," read the notification.

"The exemptions to this order include essential services and supplies like pharmacy, patients for medical aid, rationing, drinking water supplies and emergency etc," it added further.

The notification called on local police to cordon off the sub-sectors to ensure the spread of the virus is curbed. "The Sub-Divisional Magistrates Industrial Area, City and Shalimar, ICT Islamabad are hereby directed to execute the orders in their subdivisions and to ensure uninterrupted supply of food/edibles inside the infield sub-sectors," read the notification.

The development came a couple of days after the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government imposed a targeted lockdown in certain areas of Peshawar due to a rise in coronavirus cases.

Pakistan has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in the past couple of months, notable since the country decided to relax business timings, re-open restaurants and schools as well as other educational institutions across the country.

Pakistan Medical Association warns of 'more lethal' second wave of coronavirus

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), while appealing to the people to follow the coronavirus SOPS, had warned them against a “more lethal” second wave of the disease, reported Geo News on Saturday.

Hailing the government's decision to impose fines on those not wearing masks in public, the PMA urged the government to take strict action against those not following the COVID-19 SOPs. “The virus has claimed lives of at least eight doctors in the past three weeks, said the PMA in a statement.

They also suggested the government organize a mask distribution drive, ensure prices of masks and sanitisers were controlled.

The PMA had also sought personal protection equipment for doctors and paramedical staff from the government and demanded the release of funds promised under an already announce package.

Lethal second wave

A Professor of Endocrinology, Dr Rauf Niazi, told The News that the COVID-19 was more lethal in the second wave compared to the first surge in Pakistan.

The News reported that a mutation of the virus has added to its gravity, which is very dangerous for people struck by it.

Dr Niazi said the patients received by Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in recent times appeared to be severely ill than before.