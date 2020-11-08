PM Imran Khan felicitates Joe Biden, Kamala Harris on winning US election 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan (R) congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden (L) on his cutthroat win in US elections. Photo: AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan felicitated US President-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect, Kamala Harris, for winning the US general presidential election 2020.

In a tweet on Saturday night, the premier said he looked forward to working with the American president on ending "illegal tax havens & stealth of nation's wealth by corrupt leaders".

"Congratulations @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. Look forward to President Elect Biden's Global Summit on Democracy & working with him to end illegal tax havens & stealth of nation's wealth by corrupt leaders. We will also continue to work with US for peace in Afghanistan & in the region," he tweeted.

Joe Biden to become 46th US president

Joe Biden defeated US President Donald Trump in the US election 2020 after the Democrat won the state of Pennsylvania Saturday which got him 20 more electoral college votes, enabling him to cross the required 270 to hit 284 votes. Later, he won Nevada, which added six more to his count, propelling him to 290.

A centrist who promises to bring calm to Washington after four turbulent years under Trump, Biden is the oldest man to win the presidency — a position he twice sought unsuccessfully during his long political career, before being elected vice president to Barack Obama in 2008.

Following the Pennsylvania result, the President-elect issued a statement, saying he is “honoured" that America has chosen him to lead "our great country".

"The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not," the statement added.

"I will keep the faith that you have placed in me."

Biden is also Delaware's longest-serving senator.

Throughout his campaign, Biden had argued that the "soul of the nation" is at stake, and has promised that he would seek to heal a country fractured by Trump's presidency.