Ali Amin Gandapur slammed for sexist remarks about Maryam Nawaz's 'beauty'

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur was widely condemned on Saturday for making multiple sexist remarks targeted at Maryam Nawaz in a political gathering, alleging that the PML-N’s leader's “beauty” was "because of the surgeries she got using taxpayers’ money".
“She is beautiful, I will speak the truth. But listen to this as well — she spent tens of millions on surgeries during Nawaz Sharif’s two governments, using your tax money to 'fix' herself,” Gandapur said while addressing a rally in Gilgit-Baltistan's Shigar.
“This beauty is also because of your money,” said the federal minister.
Turning towards the crowd, Gandapur said that if he “picks anyone from the crowd” and spends "just a little bit of taxpayer money" on them, then they will also turn into “Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise”.
Responding to Gandapur, PML-N’s Rana Sanullah said that the “selected lot” are in fear of an “unarmed girl”.
“A single girl has shaken the entire vote-stealing government,” said Sanaullah.
He added that one can expect this “dirty mentality” from a “rotten system’s rotten minister”.
“To [make] personal attacks is proof of their political failure and moral bankruptcy,” said the PML-N leader.
He added that "people with a sick mentality — who steal sugar, wheat and votes — have nothing for the people of Gilgit Baltistan".
The statement also received some well-deserved condemnation on social media, with many users slamming the federal minister for the language used by him.