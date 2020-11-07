The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), while appealing to the people to follow the coronavirus SOPS, warned them against a “more lethal” second wave of the disease, reported Geo News on Saturday.

Hailing the government decision to impose fines on those not wearing masks in public, the PMA urged the government to take strict action against those not following the COVID-19 SOPs. “The virus has claimed lives of at least eight doctors in the past three weeks, said the PMA in a statement.

They also suggested the government organize a mask distribution drive, ensure prices of masks and sanitisers were controlled.

The PMA also sought personal protection equipment for doctors and paramedical staff from the government and demanded the release of funds promised under an already announce package.

Lethal second wave

Professor of Endocrinology Dr Rauf Niazi told The News that the COVID-19 was more lethal in the second wave compared to the first surge in Pakistan.

The News reported that a mutation of the virus has added to its gravity, which is very dangerous for people struck by it.

Dr Niazi said the patients received by Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in recent times appeared to be severely ill than before.