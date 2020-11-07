close
Sat Nov 07, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 7, 2020

PM Imran Khan to break ground of university worth Rs4.5b in Hafizabad

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Nov 07, 2020
Prime Minister Imran Khan is also scheduled to address a public gathering today. Photo: PTI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will break the ground for a university and a hospital in Hafizabad today.

The premier is also scheduled to address a public gathering.

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the university, costing Rs4.5 billion, will be built on 118-kanal land. The government will spend Rs2 billion on the 400-bed DHQ hospital.

Criticising previous governments for ignoring "an important city like Hafizabad", Awan said Punjab CM Buzdar believed in "real service" and not "false claims".

She added that the districts were moving towards development under the PTI government. "This is real change," she asserted.


Latest News

More From Pakistan