Vanessa O'Brien, the only woman to reach Earth's highest and lowest points, calls on COAS

Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa meets mountaineer Vanessa O'Brien. Photo: DG ISPR Twitter

RAWALPINDI: Famous British and American (due to her dual nationality) mountaineer Vanessa O'Brien called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here on Friday.

Vanessa is the only woman ever to climb to the world's highest point at Mount Everest and also dive to the world's deepest point the Challenger Deep. She had also carried the Pakistan flag to the peak.

The DG ISPR, in an official tweet, said that during their meeting, Gen Bajwa appreciated Vanessa's achievements and thanked her for promoting Pakistan as its goodwill ambassador.

