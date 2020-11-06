Wearing face mask now compulsory in Karachi as coronavirus cases rise

Children riding on a bike with their family wear facemasks as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Karachi on October 29, 2020. — AFP/Files

Karachi's administration on Friday decided to make face masks compulsory in the metropolis as coronavirus cases are on the rise.



Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani warned that if citizens do not comply with the rule, they will be slapped with a fine of Rs500.



The development comes soon after Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said "strict action" will be taken against people failing to follow the prescribed coronavirus safety measures.

Chairing a meeting of the province's coronavirus task force, Shah said that amid rising cases, the authorities need to ensure that people follow the safety measures.



"Cases are on the rise in Karachi and Hyderabad," the chief minister said, adding that safety measures should be ensured everywhere in the province.

Karachi recorded the most cases, 380, in Sindh in the last 24 hours.



The province has registered 579 cases today — more than yesterday's tally that had surpassed nearly three months' infections toll.

Moreover, with 579 new cases, Sindh's tally has lifted to 148,922.

The province's death toll stands at 2,667 after three more patients succumbed to the disease.

