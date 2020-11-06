close
Fri Nov 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Afzal Nadeem Dogar
November 6, 2020

Karachi balloon seller dies with a child as gas cylinder explodes

Pakistan

Afzal Nadeem Dogar
Fri, Nov 06, 2020
Balloon seller sells balloons to children. — Pintrest 

KARACHI: A 12-year-old boy and a balloon seller were killed when an air-filling  gas cylinder exploded in the city's Sohrab Goth on Friday.

Two girls were injured due to the blast as they were standing near to the balloon vendor when the explosion occurred.

According to sub-divisional police officer Sohrab Goth Sohail Faiz, the tragic incident took place in Sohrab Goth's Junejo Colony.

Latest News

More From Pakistan