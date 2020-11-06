Karachi balloon seller dies with a child as gas cylinder explodes

Balloon seller sells balloons to children. — Pintrest

KARACHI: A 12-year-old boy and a balloon seller were killed when an air-filling gas cylinder exploded in the city's Sohrab Goth on Friday.

Two girls were injured due to the blast as they were standing near to the balloon vendor when the explosion occurred.

According to sub-divisional police officer Sohrab Goth Sohail Faiz, the tragic incident took place in Sohrab Goth's Junejo Colony.