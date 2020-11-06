SHC dismisses petition seeking decriminalisation carrying upto 10g of 'hashish'

A Reuters representational image.

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday dismissed a petition filed by a citizen seeking the decriminalisation of carrying up to 10 grammes of hashish (chars) on person.

“What kind of a petition have you brought to the court?" Sindh High Court's Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said in indignation as petitioner Ghulam Asghar Saeein brought forth his arguments. "Do you want everyone to start smoking chars?"

To this, the petitioner responded saying that he was just a “poor man” who had filed the petition in the “public interest”.

“Smoking hash is allowed in multiple countries,” the petitioner told the court.



“If you want to smoke hash then go to those countries. It is not allowed here,” responded Justice Mazhar. He also asked why such petitions are brought to the court.

“It will increase the country's income and revenue,” the petitioner said at the judge’s questioning.

“[We] do not want such revenue, there are legitimate ways to increase income,” responded the judge before dismissing the plea.