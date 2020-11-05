Sana Javed reveals which Umair Jaswal 'look' she loves

Prominent Pakistani actress Sana Javed revealed the look that she loves of her husband, Umair Jaswal in a recent Instagram post.



Sharing a picture of their engagement on the popular mobile app, she said: "I love your biker look."

The newly wed couple had tied the knot on October 20.

In a similar post, Javed had shared a throwback picture of her engagement to the singer.

Not one to leave her fans speculating, Sana Javed playfully told them the reason for Umair Jaswal not being in the picture: "Not posting our picture together because Umair Jaswal was not dressed for the occasion."

