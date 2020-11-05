Sana Javed reveals which Umair Jaswal 'look' she loves

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Prominent Pakistani actress Sana Javed revealed the look that she loves of her husband, Umair Jaswal in a recent Instagram post.
Sharing a picture of their engagement on the popular mobile app, she said: "I love your biker look."
The newly wed couple had tied the knot on October 20.
In a similar post, Javed had shared a throwback picture of her engagement to the singer.
Not one to leave her fans speculating, Sana Javed playfully told them the reason for Umair Jaswal not being in the picture: "Not posting our picture together because Umair Jaswal was not dressed for the occasion."