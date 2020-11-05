close
Thu Nov 05, 2020
November 5, 2020

Sana Javed reveals which Umair Jaswal 'look' she loves

Thu, Nov 05, 2020

Prominent Pakistani actress Sana Javed revealed the look that she loves of her husband, Umair Jaswal in a recent Instagram post.

Sharing a picture of their engagement on the popular mobile app, she said: "I love your biker look."

I love your biker look ️ @umairjaswalofficial

The newly wed couple had tied the knot on October 20.

In a similar post, Javed  had shared a throwback picture of her engagement to the singer.

Not one to leave her fans speculating, Sana Javed playfully told them the reason for Umair Jaswal not being in the picture: "Not posting our picture together because Umair Jaswal was not dressed for the occasion."

