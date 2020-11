Maryam Nawaz claps at the public rally in Skardu, Gilgit-Balistan, on November 5, 2020 as PML-N starts campaigning for the upcoming GB elections . — Twitter/Saniaashiq

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz kick-started weeklong political campaign for the November 15 Gilgit-Baltistan election with a public gathering in Skardu on Thursday.

Maryam, in her first speech, had lashed out at the incumbent government and asked PML-N workers to not change their loyalty and stand behind the party.

Here are the highlights of her first speech at GB where she can be seen donning a traditional Chitrali cap.

Maryam Nawaz addresses at the public rally in Skardu, Gilgit-Balistan, on November 5, 2020 as PML-N starts campaigning for the upcoming GB elections. — Twitter/RimmshBhatti29

