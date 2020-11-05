Russian troops land in Pakistan to participate in 'Druzhba 5' exercise

Russian military troops can be seen after they arrived in Pakistan for the Druzhba 5 exercise. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations on Thursday said that a contingent of Russian special forces has arrived in Pakistan for a two-week long military training.

The exercise, Druzhba 5, aims at sharing the experiences of both the armies in the counter-terrorism domain, the military's media wing said.

It said that skydiving and hostage rescue operations will be the highlights of the exercise.

The first-ever joint exercise between Pakistan and the Russian military took place in 2016.

Similarly, in September, a Pakistan armed forces' contingent participated in the opening ceremony of a multinational military exercise, named Kavkaz-2020, held at the Astrakhan region in Russia.

The exercise Kavkaz which lasted from September 21 to 26 aimed at assessing the ability of troops to react to various challenges and learn from each other’s experiences, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said at the time.