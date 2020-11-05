PML-Q skips PM Imran Khan's luncheon with allies

Top government officials and lawmakers from the coalition partners were to attend the luncheon hosted by PM Imran. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: In a surprise move, PTI ally, the PML-Q skipped the luncheon held on Thursday hosted by Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office — despite initially accepting the invitation.

Federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, who is a member of the PMLQ, said that it was his party’s decision to not go to the luncheon, saying that the party's reservations have not been addressed by the PTI.

"When PML-Q is not important for PM Imran Khan, what is the point for the party to attend the luncheon?" Cheema is reported to have said.

“Whenever the government needed [us], we voted for them more than the government’s [own] people,” said the PML-Q leader.

He also claimed that the ministers who had come to give them the invitation had also acknowledged that the PML-Q was not being treated fairly.

Meanwhile, senior party leader Moonis Elahi said that PML-Q's alliance with PTI is to the extent of votes, having meals is not included in our agreement.

Luncheon agenda

Prime Minister Imran Khan was expected to discuss the current political situation with his allies at the luncheon he hosted today.

According to reports, the meeting was to begin at 1pm. Top government officials and lawmakers from the coalition partners were to attend.

Sources suggested that PM Imran will discuss some "crucial national issues" with his allies. He will also speak about the Opposition’s narrative against the government as well as the public gatherings of the Pakistan Democratic Movement.

"The government's allies will also get a chance to express their reservations at the event," they said.



From MQM-P, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Syed Aminul Haq, and Kishwar Zehra were expected to attend the luncheon. On the other hand, the Grand Democratic Alliance delegation will be led by Dr Fahmida Mirza. Members from the Balochistan Awami Party and the Awami Muslim League were also likely to attend.