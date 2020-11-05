Important announcement by PMC for students who have registered for MDCAT 2020

The Pakistan Medical Commission has said that some aspiring doctors and dentists, who have applied for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2020, have accidentally provided incorrect information in their forms.

The PMC has called upon all such MDCAT applicants to contact the commission to get mistakes in their information corrected.

“PMC has identified that some MDCAT applicants have accidentally entered incorrect information on their forms,” said an official announcement on the PMC website.

The applicants can contact the PMC at [email protected] or they can call up at 051-8855000.