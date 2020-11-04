Brad Pitt makes last-ditch bid to patch up his differences with ex-wife Angelina Jolie

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt has reportedly visited his ex-wife Angelina Jolie’s home in a bid to patch up their differences in nasty custody battle over kids.
The 'Once upon a Time in Hollywood' star met face-to-face with Angelina Jolie to resolve the issues regarding their court battle, according to The Sun .
Pitt and Jolie, who have been at each other’s throats since their divorce in 2016 – are going through a bitter period of their life as they are engaged in court fight over custody of their six kids.
Last month their rift heated up as 56-year-old actor and his ex-wife each called upon witnesses to be cross-examined before a private judge during the haring of their case.
The media outlet claimed that Pitt was spotted visiting his ex-wife’s LA home, where she lives with their six kids: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12.
It came as news emerged the Oscar winner has split with married German model Nicole Poturalski, 27, following a whirlwind three-month fling.
The publication, citing a source, revealed: 'Brad drove into the estate in the afternoon and stayed for around an hour-and-a-half and then he sped away from a private exit he doesn’t normally use. He was clearly doing all he could to avoid being seen."
It added: 'He’s still desperate for all the ugliness to end, even though it’s like pulling teeth seeing eye to eye with Angelina about virtually anything these days.'