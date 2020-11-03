45-year-old man injured as Indian troops resort to unprovoked firing along LoC: ISPR

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A 45-year-old man sustained injuries as Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Bagsar Sector along the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations said Tuesday.
According to the military's media wing, the injured man was evacuated to a nearby hospital for necessary medical care.
"Pakistan Army, responding to unprovoked Indian [firing], targeted Indian post which [had] initiated fire," said ISPR in its statement.
Meanwhile, according to a Foreign Office statement issued last month, India has committed 2,580 ceasefire violations, resulting in the loss of 19 lives and serious injuries to 199 innocent civilians.