Tue Nov 03, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 3, 2020

45-year-old man injured as Indian troops resort to unprovoked firing along LoC: ISPR

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Nov 03, 2020
Soldiers can be seen holding guns. — AFP/Files

A 45-year-old man sustained injuries as Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Bagsar Sector along the Line of Control (LoC), the Inter-Services Public Relations said Tuesday.

According to the military's media wing, the injured man was evacuated to a nearby hospital for necessary medical care.

"Pakistan Army, responding to unprovoked Indian [firing], targeted Indian post which [had] initiated fire," said ISPR in its statement.

Meanwhile, according to a Foreign Office statement issued last month, India has committed 2,580 ceasefire violations, resulting in the loss of 19 lives and serious injuries to 199 innocent civilians. 

