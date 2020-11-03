Students leaving for home in this file photo.

ISLAMABAD: All the education ministers will meet on November 5 to review the situation after the spike in coronavirus cases and decide about the closure of schools and winter vacations, Geo News reported Tuesday.



According to sources, the Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood will preside over the meeting, while ministers from all the four provinces, along with representatives from Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), will be in attendance.

With a continuous rise in the number of coronavirus cases across Pakistan, parents have become increasingly concerned about sending their children to school. Sources said the ministers will review the situation in educational institutes and take the next steps accordingly.

The ministers are also likely to discuss other matters, including the dates for winter vacations and the commencement of the new academic year from April to August 2021, sources added. Additionally, decisions related to the board exams of class 8th will also be taken during the meeting.

Yesterday, Mahmood issued a clarification regarding school closures, saying that the government has not decided anything yet.

“Rumours again afloat regarding school closures. It is again clarified that educational institutions are NOT being closed,” he tweeted.

The minister further remarked that the government will continue to monitor the health of students, teachers, and school staff.