Pakistani company displays dental, surgical instruments at ‘Dentech China’ in Shanghai

BEIJING: A Pakistani manufacturer of dental and surgical instruments showcased its products at the 24th China International Exhibition and Symposium on Dental Equipment, Technology and Products or ‘DenTech China’ held in Shanghai.

“I displayed my products at a stall comprised of three booths during the four-day exhibition and successfully achieved the target,” Muhammad Sabir Jan, Founder and CEO, Sawuat Surgical Pakistan said on Monday.

He informed that the exhibition was world’s third biggest fair dental and surgical instruments focusing on dental and health care in which all international brands from the US, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Italy, South Korea, Japan and China were displayed for the customers.

Sabir Jan said that he had been participating in this exhibition since 2011 and this year Sawuat Surgical Pakistan, holder of China Food and Drug Administration certificate, was only the Pakistani company showcasing its products at the exhibition.

He said that most of his customers come from England, Turkey, Albania, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan who could not attend the expo owing to Covid-19 pandemic this year and added, “But, I achieved my target as I was able to get orders from local customers and buyers.”

For next year’s exhibition, he would start his planning right now to participate in the event in a better way.

Sabir Jan established his dental and surgical instruments manufacturing and exporting company in Sialkot, Pakistan in 2011.

Having an office in Beijing, Sawuat Surgical Pakistan was committed to provide good satisfaction to customers through its quality products.

He said that in every interaction, he aimed to treat his customers and employees with respect, offering superior service in a friendly, professional, and productive manner.

The CEO informed that he wanted to showcase his products at the forthcoming China International Import and Expo (CIIE) scheduled to be held from November 5 in Shanghai but could not book a stall there.

“I request to our government to facilitate Pakistani businessmen and entrepreneurs who are already in China to represent their country in such a mega exhibition,” he added.

However, Sabir Jan will participate as a visitor to explore business opportunities in the expo.

The DenTech China, held between October 28 to 31 at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center covered an exhibition space of more than 50,000 Sq meters with more than 2,000 exhibition booths.

Over 850 exhibitors from different countries and areas showcased their innovations to industrial users from domestic and around the world.

More than 100,000 visitors attended the show during 4 days time this year. By offering each visitor a mask and all people on-site must register with ID number, the organizers supported all participants to meet their business goal while keeping everyone safe at the same time.