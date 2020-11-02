Arzoo has been recovered, says Murtaza Wahab

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab. — INP/Files

The Christian girl, Arzoo, who was allegedly forcibly converted to Islam after being kidnapped, has been recovered, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said Monday.



Arzoo's parents had said that she had been abducted and forcibly married to a Muslim man.

Earlier in the day, the Sindh High Court's Justice Amjad Sahito had instructed authorities to recover Arzoo and stated that under-age marriages were against the law.



Her alleged kidnapping last month led to protests from human rights groups.

Wahab, in a tweet, said: "Happy to inform everyone that Aarzoo has been recovered just now."

Similarly, human rights minister Shireen Mazari had spoken about the judge's order regarding the girl's recovery and had directed authorities to ensure she was shifted to a shelter home.

"Next hearing fixed for Thursday morning. My lawyer has informed court that an intervener will be filed on my behalf," she had said.