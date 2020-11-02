Fayyaz Chohan removed as information minster Punjab

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan has been removed as the information minister Punjab, Geo News reported Monday.
Chohan will retain his charge of the Colonies Department,while Firdous Ashiq Awan will become Chief Minister Punjab's special assistant and is set to take charge of the information ministry, said a notification.
More to follow...