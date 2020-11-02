close
Mon Nov 02, 2020
November 2, 2020

Fayyaz Chohan removed as information minster Punjab

Mon, Nov 02, 2020

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan has been removed as the information minister Punjab, Geo  News reported Monday. 

Chohan  will retain his charge of the Colonies Department,while Firdous Ashiq Awan will become Chief Minister Punjab's special assistant and is set to take charge of the information ministry, said a notification.


More to follow...

