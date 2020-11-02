Viral tweet compares Maryam Nawaz to Khaleesi from GoT

'Game of Thrones' character Daenerys Targaryen, more popularly known by her Dothraki title 'Khaleesi' and played by Emilia Clarke (L) and PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif (R). The News/Illustration

KARACHI: PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has been making headlines over the past few weeks, ever since has taken a leading role in the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) anti-government campaign.



A recent post on Twitter, however, compared Maryam to Game of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen, more popularly known by her Dothraki title "Khaleesi."

The youngest child of King Aerys II Targaryen, Khaleesi amasses a huge following of Dothraki warriors, who pledge absolute loyalty to her and eventually goes on to challenge the seat of the Seven Kingdoms' power in King's Landing.

The viral Twitter post comparing Maryam Nawaz to Khaleesi, however, has now opened a debate on the PML-N leader's future strategies and whether she would be as great a ruler as Daenerys or fail to achieve her destiny.

A picture of Maryam amid a crowd of fans, the PML-N's political workers, and admirers was shared in the post, alongside the Dothraki army swearing fealty to Khaleesi in the Game of Thrones.

TOP: PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif waves to a crowd of supporters in Karachi, Pakistan; BOTTOM: 'Game of Thrones' character Daenerys Targaryen, more popularly known by her Dothraki title 'Khaleesi' and played by Emilia Clarke, stands in front of her army of warriors. HBO/via The News/Files

"Yeh doosri Benazir hai," one user asked, referring to Benazir Bhutto, the first woman to hold the Prime Minister's office in the Muslim world. "Mother of dragons, breaker of chains," wrote another, referring to Daenerys' loyal pet fire-breathing beasts in Game of Thrones.



"Which city is Maryam burning to the ground," one social media user asked, wondering what role would her husband, Captain Safdar, play in the future.

Some were downright opposed to the idea, writing: "Just no".

Others asked about the absence of women in the PML-N's rallies as opposed to those held by the ruling party in the past.

In the past, too, she has been compared to Khaleesi, with social media commenting on the way she addresses her supporters or takes jibes at the former ruling party.



