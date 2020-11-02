Karachi reports less coronavirus cases compared to a day earlier

Motorists riding motorbikes along a street wear facemasks as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Karachi on October 29, 2020. — AFP/Files

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said Monday that Karachi had reported 289 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours out of the total 443 infections reported from the province.



Coronavirus cases in Karachi saw a decline as compared to Sunday's tally when 367 new infections were reported in the city out of the 480 reported throughout Sindh.

Among the new cases, 90 were reported from Karachi's South District, 83 East, 48 Central, 40 Malir, 18 Korangi, and 10 from West, the chief minister said.

Moreover, the total number of cases in Sindh have reached 146,774 after 443 new infections were reported from across the province, with a death toll of 2,633 following two more COVID-19 patients succumbing to the disease.



The chief minister said that 95% of the patients — 138,974 — had recovered from. As many as 195 patients of the virus recovered overnight from the infection.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad reported 39 new cases, Tando Mohammad Khan 18, Shikarpur 12, Khairpur 10, Dadu eight, Ghotki seven, Jamshoro and Sanghar six each, Thatta five, Shaheed Benazirabad four, Matiari three, Badin two, Kashmore, Mirpurkhas, Naushehroferoze, Sujawal and Umerkot one each.



PM Imran Khan calls NCC meeting as COVID-19 infections surge

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a National Coordination Committee meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) to discuss the growing trend of COVID-19 infections in the country.

Sources informed Geo News that the premier will be briefed by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on the coronavirus situation.