Pak vs Zim: Zimbabwe opt to bat after winning toss in 2nd ODI

Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor (C) and teammate Sean Williams during an ODI cricket match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, October 30, 2020. AFP/Aamir Qureshi/Files

RAWALPINDI: Zimbabwe chose to bat first after captain Chamu Chibhabha won the toss in the second one-day international (ODI) against Pakistan.



Pakistan had won the first match by 26 runs at the same venue on Friday and have now brought in 20-year-old pair Haider Ali and Musa Khan for their ODI debuts. The former replaced Haris Sohail who pulled a left leg muscle in the first match while the latter takes place of Wahab Riaz, who is rested due to a niggle.



Pakistani cricket umpire Aleem Dar speaks during a ceremony on the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, November 1, 2020. AFP/Aamir Qureshi

Zimbabwe kept the same line-up as the first match, resisting the temptation of bringing in the experienced batsman Elton Chigumbura.

The final match in the three-game series at the same venue on Tuesday.

Sunday's match is a milestone 210th ODI for Pakistani umpire Aleem Dar, beating the world record of 209 he held jointly with South Africa's Rudi Koertzen.

Aleem already holds the records for officiating in the most Test matches (132) and the most international matches (387) of any umpire.

Pakistan

Babar Azam (capt), Imam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Musa Khan

Zimbabwe

Chamu Chibhabha (capt), Brian Chari, Carl Mumba, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Wessley Madhevere, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams

Umpires

Aleem Dar (PAK) and Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

TV umpire

Ahsan Raza (PAK)

Match referee

Mohammad Javed (PAK)