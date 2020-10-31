Only a food doesn't discuss everything with wife: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan with his wife Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said only a fool wouldn't discuss everything with his wife.

Speaking to German magazine Der Spiegel's Susanne Koelbl, the premier said his wife has great wisdom. "I discuss everything with her," he shared. "Also problems [that] I face in the government, dealing with complex situations."

"Only a fool doesn't talk about everything with his wife," he said. “She is my soulmate. She is my companion. I would not have survived without her."

The prime minister frequently praises his wife for her wisdom. Upon the completion of PTI government's first 100 days, he credited her for "such a difficult life".

The couple got married in February 2018. PM Imran was previously married to Jemima Khan, with whom he shares two children, for nine years and Reham Khan for 10 months.