Pakistan 'extremely anguished' by earthquake in Turkey

People walk past a destroyed house after an earthquake in the island of Samos on October 30, 2020. A powerful earthquake hit Greece and Turkey on October 30, 2020, causing buildings to collapse and a sea surge that flooded streets in the Turkish resort city of Izmir. Greek public television said the quake also caused a mini-tsunami on the eastern Aegean Sea island of Samos, damaging buildings. The US Geological Survey said the 7.0 magnitude quake was registered 14 kilometres (8.6 miles) off the Greek town of Karlovasi on Samos. — AFP

Pakistan expressed its deep anguish over the earthquake in Turkey that has reportedly killed four people and injured more than 100 people.



"Extremely anguished by news of earthquake in Izmir, #Turkey, and people reportedly trapped in demolished buildings. Like always, people of #Pakistan are in strong solidarity with their Turkish brethren. Our best wishes and prayers!" read a tweet by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.



The earthquake rocked Turkey and Greece off the former's Aegean coast north of the Greek island of Samos.

This was revealed by the US Geological Survey (USGS) which added that tremors were felt as far away as Istanbul and Athens.

The epicentre has been identified some 17 km (11 miles) off the coast of the Izmir province, at a depth of 16 km, said Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD). The U.S. Geological Survey said the depth was 10 km and that the epicentre was 33.5 km off Turkey's coast.