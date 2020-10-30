FO summons Indian diplomat to record strong protest over LoC ceasefire violations

The office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad. — The News/Files

The Foreign Office summoned a senior Indian envoy to record a strong protest after ceasefire violations at the Line of Control (LoC) resulted in two civilians getting injured, a statement said Friday.



India had violated the ceasefire agreement yet again on October 29, 2020. The Indian forces' firing in Nezapir and Rakhchikri Sectors of the LoC dealt injuries to 22-year-old Rukhsana Shaheen, resident of Kirni village, and 36-year-old Muhammad Azam, resident of Akhori village, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The foreign office noted that the Indian forces have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas — located along the LoC and the Working Boundary — with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars and automatic weapons.



"This year, India has committed 2,580 ceasefire violations to date, resulting in 19 shahadats and serious injuries to 199 innocent civilians," said the FO.

Pakistan stressed that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, and are also against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct.

"These egregious violations of international law reflect consistent Indian attempts to escalate the situation along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security," the statement said.

The Indian side was informed that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India could not divert attention from the grave human rights situation in India-occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

"The Indian side was called upon to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations, and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB," stated the foreign office.

