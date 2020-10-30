close
Fri Oct 30, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 30, 2020

Eid Milad un Nabi: Interior Ministry announces 30-day pardons for prisoners

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Oct 30, 2020
The News/via Geo.tv/Illustration/Files

ISLAMABAD: The sentences of various prisoners incarcerated in jails across Pakistan will be reduced on account of Eid Milad un Nabi, the Ministry of Interior said in a directive issued to the provinces.

The directive, approved by President Dr Arif Alvi and the federal cabinet, was sent to implement the reduction in prison sentences as Pakistan observes the holy festivity with zeal and fervour.

According to the ministry's letter, a 30-day pardon will be given to all prisoners who were handed life sentences, jailed women, inmates 65 years of age and older, as well as under-18 convicts.

This pardon, however, will not apply to prisoners jailed for espionage, terrorism, murder, adultery, robbery, kidnapping and/or anti-state activities.

