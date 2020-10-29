Abhinandan released as per Geneva Convention requirements, linking it to anything else 'misleading': DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar said Thursday that Indian Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was released in line with the provisions of the Geneva Convention, linking it to anything else is "misleading".



The DG ISPR was addressing a news conference where he said that raising questions about Abhinandan's release was making Pakistan's clear victory over India controversial.



"This, in my opinion, is not acceptable to any Pakistani," he said. "Such a negative narrative will have direct consequences on Pakistan's national security and the enemy is taking full advantage of this in the information domain."

The DG ISPR said that at a time when Pakistan was facing a hybrid war at the hands of its enemies, it was important for anyone to act responsibly. He said that Pakistan was abreast with the security situation of the region and knew about the internal and external threats facing the country.



"Pakistan first demonstrated its capability and resolve after weighing all options, from a position of strength. Pakistan's leadership and its armed forces were ready to deal with any sort of situation," he said, referring to the tense situation that had developed after Pakistan had downed two Indian aircraft.



The DG ISPR spoke about how Pakistan's "alert and effective" response defeated India's objective. He said that Pakistan's civil and military leaderships were on the same page in responding to Indian hostility.



"We gave them a bloody nose and it is still hurting," he said of the skirmish, adding that India had been embarrassed in front of the whole world.



Wing Commander Abhinandan's release



"Pakistan gave a befitting response to the enemy in broad daylight," he said. "We downed two fighter jets of the enemy and captured Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman," he said, recalling Pakistan's first dogfight with India after the 1971 war.



The military's media spokesperson said that Pakistan's victory over India was recognised by the global community, adding that the world had appreciated Pakistan's decision to free Abhinandan.

