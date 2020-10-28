close
Wed Oct 28, 2020
October 28, 2020

New coronavirus rules for wedding halls, markets, shopping malls in Pakistan issued

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 28, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Markets, shopping malls and wedding halls across Pakistan will be closed by 10pm, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

According to Geo News, the NCOC issued fresh directives due to fears of a second coronavirus wave in the country. In recent days, the COVID-19 positivity rate and number of deaths due to the virus have increased.

The NCOC has directed restaurants to close by 10pm as well whereas public parks will not remain open after 6pm.

Medical stores, clinics and hospitals will not be bound to obey the above-stated rules as they provide essential services.


