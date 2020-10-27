Kashmala Tariq’s wedding dance video goes viral on social media

A video of former National Assembly member and federal anti-harassment ombudsman Kashmala Tariq dancing at her wedding function has taken social media by storm.



In a viral social media video, Tariq is seen dancing with other guests at her wedding function last night.

According to media reports, Kashmala will enter into wedlock with Waqas Khan, an Islamabad based businessman on October 31.

Khan is said to be the owner of the Best Western Hotel in Islamabad.

As per the details, the wedding arrangements are made different from the traditional wedding ceremony as a Mehfil-e-Milad will be arranged on October 29, Qawali on October 30, and wedding reception on October 31 in Islamabad.

Moreover, friends of Kashmala Tariq have arranged a function of ‘Dholki’ in Lahore for her and her would-be spouse Waqas Khan.