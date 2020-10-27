Kashmir Black Day: PM Imran Khan calls int'l community to resolve dispute

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the international legitimacy of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is enshrined in the UN Security Council resolutions. Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan/File

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday has once again urged the world to work for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.



According to a news report published in Radio Pakistan, the premier asked the world to take practical steps to stop India from using state-terrorism as a tool to destabilise the region.

In his message on Kashmir Day, he said the international legitimacy of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is enshrined in the UN Security Council resolutions, which are binding.

It is the collective responsibility of all member states to ensure compliance by India with its international obligations, he added.

PM Imran further reiterated that the country is observing Kashmir Black Day to condemn Indian illegal occupation of the state and to reiterate our unwavering support to the Kashmiri people struggling for their right to self-determination.

Kashmiris observing Black Day today

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over are observing Black Day today, to convey to the world that India has occupied their motherland illegally and against their aspirations.

Indian Army had invaded the state of Jammu and Kashmir on this day in 1947, in an attempt to subjugate the Kashmiri people.

Since then, despite unabated Indian atrocities, New Delhi is unable to break the will of the brave people of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, who are struggling for their right to self-determination.

On August 5 last year, India took further illegal and unilateral steps to change the internationally recognized disputed status of the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and alter its demographic structure.

According to Kashmir Media Service, protest marches, rallies and seminars will be held in Srinagar and other parts of the occupied territory today, to condemn the Indian invasion as well as revocation of the special status of Kashmir by the Modi-led fascist regime.

The day will be marked by the complete shutdown in the territory, call for which has been given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Democratic Freedom Party, and other pro-freedom organisations.