PDM, India, and Israel three sides of the same triangle: Shibli Faraz

Information minister Shibli Faraz addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on October 25, 2020. — YouTube/Hum News Live

ISLAMABAD: Information minister Shibli Faraz on Sunday said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement, India, and Israel were the three sides of the same triangle, as the Opposition's anti-government campaign gains momentum.

Addressing a press conference, Faraz noting that "no one is above the state", said that the government would not allow anyone to save their "looted assets" under the guise of a struggle for democracy.

"PDM's stance mirrors that of Pakistan's enemies," he said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan's policy is to rid the country of corrupt elements.

"Imran Khan will not spare the ones who looted the country," he said.



The minister said that in the past, institutions were used for personal reasons and that the incumbent government was headed in the right direction. "We will strengthen the institutions."

Speaking about PDM's rally in Balochistan's capital, he said that "thugs" have set their camp in Quetta today.

Slamming the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Faraz said that a person, who has been declared an absconder by the court, addressed the rally.

"The person [Nawaz} targeted the Pakistan Army [in his speech]," he said, adding that it is the same army that has sacrificed lives in the war against terrorism.



Everything was fine when they were in power, however, after leaving office, they have shifted the blame on the institutions, he said.

"PDM's agenda is similar to that of India and Israel," the minister said.

Lashing out at PPP, he questioned its performance in Sindh. "What have you done in Sindh? The Opposition is responsible for the country's current condition."

You have a "tainted past", and you can't get rid of it, he added.



Condemning the call from the PDM platform for an "azaad (free) Balochistan", he said that the government would take action against Nawaz Sharif and others.

"It would have been better had the PDM discussed the blasphemous French cartoons," he said, lamenting that the Opposition had not shed "enough" light on the matter.

Condemning the act that took place in France, he reminded the people that Prime Minister Imran Khan had spoken about the glory of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at the United Nations.