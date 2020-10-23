Reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa 'in wanton disregard of the law': Supreme Court

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The judicial reference filed against Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa was filed in complete disregard of the law, the apex cour noted in its detailed judgement on Thursday.
However, though the apex court found glaring lapses and procedural irregularities in the filing of the reference, it ruled that there was no ill intent behind the filing of the reference on the part of the president and prime minister.
