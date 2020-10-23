close
Fri Oct 23, 2020
October 23, 2020
Reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa 'in wanton disregard of the law': Supreme Court

Fri, Oct 23, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The judicial reference filed against Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa was filed in complete disregard of the law, the apex cour noted in its detailed judgement on Thursday.

However, though the apex court found glaring lapses and procedural irregularities in the filing of the reference, it ruled that there was no ill intent behind the filing of the reference on the part of the president and prime minister.

More to follow

