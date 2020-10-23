Pakistan to launch own version of 'Netflix', says Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that his ministry has developed a "Pakistani version of Netflix" that will be launched after PEMRA's approval.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said that his ministry has completed the “technology part” to launch Pakistan’s first over the top television or more commonly known as OTT.

“Have asked PEMRA to prepare a guideline on content and we will be all set to launch in PPP (public private partnership) mode,” said the minister, adding that it will be “another humble contribution” by his ministry to the country.

An OTT service is one which relies on streaming to offer services directly to the viewers via the internet. The format bypasses cable, broadcast, and satellite television platforms.

Netflix, a popular streaming service, is an American media services company that provides subscription-based streaming to its users. It offers online streaming of a library of films and television series, including those that it produces itself.