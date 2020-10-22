'Relieved': Jannat Mirza talks about TikTok ban on Instagram

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Famous Pakistani TikToker Jannat Mirza said Thursday she was "relieved" after the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority lifted a ban on video-sharing app TikTok.
Coincidentally, Mirza had amassed 10 million followers on the video-sharing app, becoming the first Pakistani to do so, only a day before the ban.
The TikTok star, responding to an Instagram follower who asked her whether she was relieved after the ban or not, said: "han na ofc. [Yes, ofcourse]."
Mirza has captioned her latest Instagram post as: "Bachpan me akele rehne se dar lagta tha .. aaj ussi akelepan me sakoon milta hai [In my childhood, I felt afraid of being alone, however, now I find peace in this solitude]."
To which, a fan replied: "We were afraid of the dark in childhood, now there is peace in this darkness", with Mirza responding: "JBH [Absolutely]."
TikTok had been banned in Pakistan on October 9 after the PTA received complaints against it.
However, after assurances of blocking "all accountants repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality", the Chinese-owned video-sharing app, TikTok, was restored in Pakistan on October 19.