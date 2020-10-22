close
Thu Oct 22, 2020
'Relieved': Jannat Mirza talks about TikTok ban on Instagram

Jannat Mirza can be seen posing in this photo. — Instagram 

Famous Pakistani TikToker Jannat Mirza said Thursday she was "relieved" after the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority lifted  a ban on video-sharing app TikTok.

Jannat Mirza responds to Instagram users. — Instagram

Coincidentally, Mirza had amassed 10 million followers on the video-sharing app, becoming the first Pakistani to do so, only a day before the ban.

The TikTok star, responding to an Instagram follower who asked her whether she was relieved after the ban or not, said: "han na ofc. [Yes, ofcourse]."

Mirza has captioned her latest Instagram post as: "Bachpan me akele rehne se dar lagta tha .. aaj ussi akelepan me sakoon milta hai [In my childhood, I felt afraid of being alone, however, now I find peace in this solitude]."

To which, a fan replied: "We were afraid of the dark in childhood, now there is peace in this darkness", with Mirza responding: "JBH [Absolutely]."


TikTok had been banned in Pakistan on October 9 after the PTA received complaints against it.

However, after assurances of blocking "all accountants repeatedly involved in spreading obscenity and immorality", the Chinese-owned video-sharing app, TikTok, was restored in Pakistan on October 19.

