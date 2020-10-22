Reports claiming Saudi Arabia voted against Pakistan at FATF 'baseless': FO

FO says Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have always cooperated with each other on all matters of bilateral, regional and international importance. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Wednesday categorically dismissed the “false and baseless” media reports alleging that Saudi Arabia voted against Pakistan in the ongoing plenary of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

“Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy strong fraternal ties and the two countries have always cooperated with each other on all matters of bilateral, regional and international importance,” said the spokesperson.

The FO spokesperson called the report as “malicious propaganda” and clarified that Pakistan greatly values its relations with Saudi Arabia.



“FATF will announce its assessment of Pakistan’s progress on the Action Plan and the future course of action after conclusion of its Plenary Meeting,” he added.

Earlier today, there were reports circulating on social media that Saudi Arabia has voted against Pakistan at the FATF plenary that began on Wednesday.

However, the reports were not true as the plenary of the FATF will take up Pakistan’s case on the last day of the meeting on Friday.



The plenary, which was earlier scheduled in June but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will decide Pakistan’s fate whether to keep the country on the grey list for another extended period or to remove it.

In February 2020, Pakistan was granted a grace period of four months by the FATF to complete its 27-point action plan against money-laundering and terror financing (ML&TF) after it noted that the country was compliant on 14 points.

Pakistan was placed on the grey list in June 2018.