Watch: Sialkot lady health worker's aerial firing footage goes viral

SIALKOT: A lady health worker's video of firing shots into the air went viral on social media, Geo News reported on Wednesday.



It is not clear as to when the video has been shot. However, a Geo News correspondent learnt that it was filmed in Sialkot's Sambrial area.



The lady health worker can be seen in the video firing shots into the air from a pistol gripped in her right hand.

Pistol in her right hand and purse in her left, Sialkot lady health worker fires shots into the air. Photo: Geo News screengrab

The woman can be seen walking around at a deserted road while she commits the act.

The woman, according to Geo News, is an employee of the Basic Health Unit Sambrial. Reacting to the incident, Sambrial Basic Health Unit CEO said that an investigation against the lady health worker will be carried out following which action will be taken against her.