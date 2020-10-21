Watch: Sialkot lady health worker's aerial firing footage goes viral

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SIALKOT: A lady health worker's video of firing shots into the air went viral on social media, Geo News reported on Wednesday.
It is not clear as to when the video has been shot. However, a Geo News correspondent learnt that it was filmed in Sialkot's Sambrial area.
The lady health worker can be seen in the video firing shots into the air from a pistol gripped in her right hand.
The woman can be seen walking around at a deserted road while she commits the act.
The woman, according to Geo News, is an employee of the Basic Health Unit Sambrial. Reacting to the incident, Sambrial Basic Health Unit CEO said that an investigation against the lady health worker will be carried out following which action will be taken against her.