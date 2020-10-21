Namaz time in Pakistan — prayer timings for Fajr, Zohar, Asr, Maghrib, Isha

Muslims maintain social distancing as they offer a special Taraweeh evening prayer ahead of the first day of the holy month of Ramadan at the Grand Faisal Mosque in Islamabad on April 24. — AFP/Files

The Hanafi namaz timings (starting) for Pakistan's major cities Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar for October 21 according to are as follows:

City Fajr Sunrise Zohar Asr Maghrib Isha Karachi 5:17am 6:33am 12:17pm 4:23pm 6:00pm 7:17pm Lahore 4:49am 6:10am 11:47am 3:46pm 5:24pm 6:45pm Islamabad 4:54am 6:17am 11:52am 3:48pm 5:27pm 6:50pm Peshawar 5:00am 6:24am 11:58am 3:53pm 5:32pm 6:56pm

The Shafi namaz timings (starting) for Pakistan's major cities Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar for October 21 according to are as follows: