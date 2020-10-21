close
Tue Oct 20, 2020
October 21, 2020

Namaz time in Pakistan — prayer timings for Fajr, Zohar, Asr, Maghrib, Isha

Wed, Oct 21, 2020
Muslims maintain social distancing as they offer a special Taraweeh evening prayer ahead of the first day of the holy month of Ramadan at the Grand Faisal Mosque in Islamabad on April 24. — AFP/Files

The Hanafi namaz timings (starting) for Pakistan's major cities Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar for October 21 according to are as follows:

CityFajrSunriseZoharAsrMaghrib Isha
Karachi5:17am6:33am 12:17pm4:23pm6:00pm7:17pm
Lahore4:49am6:10am11:47am3:46pm5:24pm6:45pm
Islamabad4:54am6:17am11:52am3:48pm5:27pm6:50pm
Peshawar5:00am6:24am11:58am3:53pm5:32pm6:56pm

The Shafi namaz timings (starting) for Pakistan's major cities Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar for October 21 according to are as follows:

CityFajrSunriseZoharAsrMaghrib Isha
Karachi5:17am6:33am 12:17pm3:34pm6:00pm7:16pm
Lahore4:49am6:10am11:47am2:59pm5:24pm6:45pm
Islamabad4:54am6:17am11:52am3:02pm5:27pm6:50pm
Peshawar5:00am6:24am11:58am3:07pm5:32pm6:56pm

