Namaz time in Pakistan — prayer timings for Fajr, Zohar, Asr, Maghrib, Isha

The Hanafi namaz timings (starting) for Pakistan's major cities Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar for October 21 according to are as follows:
|City
|Fajr
|Sunrise
|Zohar
|Asr
|Maghrib
|Isha
|Karachi
|5:17am
|6:33am
|12:17pm
|4:23pm
|6:00pm
|7:17pm
|Lahore
|4:49am
|6:10am
|11:47am
|3:46pm
|5:24pm
|6:45pm
|Islamabad
|4:54am
|6:17am
|11:52am
|3:48pm
|5:27pm
|6:50pm
|Peshawar
|5:00am
|6:24am
|11:58am
|3:53pm
|5:32pm
|6:56pm
The Shafi namaz timings (starting) for Pakistan's major cities Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar for October 21 according to are as follows:
|City
|Fajr
|Sunrise
|Zohar
|Asr
|Maghrib
|Isha
|Karachi
|5:17am
|6:33am
|12:17pm
|3:34pm
|6:00pm
|7:16pm
|Lahore
|4:49am
|6:10am
|11:47am
|2:59pm
|5:24pm
|6:45pm
|Islamabad
|4:54am
|6:17am
|11:52am
|3:02pm
|5:27pm
|6:50pm
|Peshawar
|5:00am
|6:24am
|11:58am
|3:07pm
|5:32pm
|6:56pm