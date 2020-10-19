Karachi woman killed for resisting robbery

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: A woman was shot dead after she resisted an armed robbery on Monday, Geo News reported.
Police said that the deceased has been identified as Fatima. A post in the Facebook group Halaat Updates claimed that the incident took place near North Nazimabad's Taj Bakery.
The person who published the post claimed that four women were inside the car when a mobile snatcher fired shots at the car.