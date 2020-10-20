In meeting with Gen Bajwa, UK defence chief acknowledges Pak Army's efforts for regional peace

General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) UK called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — INP

In meeting with Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, the UK's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter acknowledged Pakistan Army's efforts for regional peace.



The Inter-Services Public Relations, in a statement, said that Gen Bajwa and CDS Gen Carter discussed strengthening bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two armies.

"The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan Army's continued efforts for regional peace and stability particularly Pakistan’s efforts for Afghanistan peace process and achievements in the fight against terrorism," the ISPR added.



Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the ISPR said that the army chief also met Switzerland Ambassador to Pakistan and Afghanistan, Benedict de Cerjat to exchange views over mutual interest and regional security situation.



"The dignitary appreciated the bilateral relations enjoyed between both countries and pledged to further improve the same," the ISPR said.



The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution to conflict prevention in the region, it added.