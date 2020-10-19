TikTok restored in Pakistan

KARACHI: The government on Monday reportedly restored the Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok in Pakistan, it emerged on Monday.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had on October 9 blocked the social media app for failing to filter out "immoral and indecent" content.

The telecom regulator had said that the decision to ban the app was taken after the authority received a number of "complaints from different segments of the society against immoral and indecent content on the video sharing application.

Details to follow.