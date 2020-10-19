Police arrested Captain Safdar under pressure: PML-N

KARACHI: Reacting strongly to the arrest of Captain Mohammad Safdar on Monday, the PML-N has termed it “state terrorism” and claimed that provincial police was under pressure to take action him.

Talking to media outside Aziz Bhatti Police Station, Maryam Nawaz's Spokesperson and senior PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair said he talked to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah who informed him that the provincial government has nothing to do with the matter and police were put under "extreme pressure" to arrest Captain Safdar.

Captain Safdar, Nawaz Sharif's son-in-law and Maryam Nawaz's spouse, was arrested early on Monday by Sindh Police for, among other charges, allegedly violating the sanctity of the Quaid-e-Azam's Mazar (also called Mazar-e-Quaid).

The sanctity of the Mazar-e-Quaid is protected by The Quaid-i-Azam’s Mazar (Protection and Maintenance) Ordinance, 1971, which explicitly forbids political activities within the premises of the mausoleum.

“Murad Ali Shah personally confirmed to me his police had nothing to do with this. They were put under extreme pressure,” Zubair told reporters outside Karachi’s Aziz Bhatti police station.

“I am a former governor and I was not allowed inside the police station, even the lawyers were not allowed inside the police station, nor were they allowed to meet [Safdar],” said Zubair.

Zubair called the arrest a “sting operation carried out by the state” by “pressurising” Sindh Police.

“We condemn this and this is state terrorism. If we do not condemn this today, then we all will have to face this tomorrow,” Zubair told reporters after the arrest.

The PML-N leader said that they had they been “wondering for quite some time” how the ruling party would “react”.

The former Sindh governor explained that Maryam was staying in the same room from where Capt Safdar was arrested, and that there was no need to “break” into their room.

“When you break the door and enter, what is the fear? That Capt Safdar would have run out? He is in a hotel!” Zubair exclaimed.

He added that law enforcement could have waited at the “exit points very easily” and could have arrested Safdar “very easily” when he would have come out of his room.

“They planned on arresting Maryam Nawaz and Capt Safdar so the blame will go on Sindh government and Sindh police. But the facts are against it,” said Zubair.