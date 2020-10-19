Sindh police arrest Captain Safdar from Karachi hotel

KARACHI: The son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Captain Mohammad Safdar was taken into custody from a Karachi hotel where he was staying with her wife Maryam Nawaz.



"Police broke my room door at the hotel I was staying at in Karachi and arrested Capt. Safdar," PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz wrote on Twitter.

She also retweeted a video claiming that the police forcefully entered her hotel room to arrest her husband.

The PML-N leader was taken into custody after he was booked in a case pertaining to the violation of the sanctity of Mazar-e-Quaid where he had chanted the slogan "vote ko izzat do (honour the vote)" and urged people to join him, while on a visit to the mauseoleum with Maryam Nawaz.

Party workers and supporters had responded to Safdar's call and chanted along for an extended period of time as Maryam Nawaz and party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb looked on.

The move was met by a fierce reaction by government representatives who not only demanded an apology, but approached the police, asking them to initiate legal action against all those who participated in the act.

The police filed a case on the complaint of a citizen at Brigade police station on Monday and named Safdar, Maryam Nawaz and 200 other unidentified people in the first information report.

According to sources, Capt Safdar has been shifted to Aziz Bhatti police station.

Sindh govt distances itself

While condemning the manner in which Sindh police acted against the PML-N leader, senior PPP leader and provincial minister Saeed Ghani said that the arrest was not made on the direction of Sindh government.

“What Capt Safdar did at the mazar was not appropriate,” Ghani said, adding, “this was an attempt to create differences among the PDM parties which would be foiled”.

‘Publicity stunt’

While reacting to the development, Prime Minister's Adviser on Interior Mirza Shahzad Akbar called it a “publicity stunt” by the opposition parties.

Taking to Twitter, Akbar told Maryam Nawaz that the “Sindh police is under [the] complete and direct control” of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, who is PML-N’s ally these days.

“Either the arrest of your husband was staged by you n your new ally as publicity stunt or you’re working against each other STILL! Which one is it?”

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi commended the Sindh police chief for taking a “quick action” against the “hooligans who disrespected Mazar-e-Quaid”.

The federal minister said that the law must take its course.

Mazar protected under special law

The Quaid’s mausoleum, which is declared “an historical monument of national importance” is maintained and protected under a special law.

The ordinance, “The Quaid-i-Azam’s Mazar (Protection and Maintenance) Ordinance, 1971”, prohibits all kinds of demonstrations and political activities within the premises.

It states: “No person shall organise, convene or take part in any meeting or demonstration or procession or engage in political: activity of any kind within the Quaid-i-Azam's Mazar or within a distance of ten feet from the outer boundary thereof.”

It also bars from carrying out any act or behaving in any manner which is derogatory to the sanctity and dignity.

Under the ordinance, whoever contravenes any of the provisions of this ordinance shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years, or with fine, or with both.

“An offence punishable under this ordinance shall be tried in a summary way in accordance with the provcisions contained in sections 262 to 265 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898.”