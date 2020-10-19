Pakistani students shine at 3rd Silk Road and Young Dreams Award Ceremony

BEIJING: Pakistani students impressed the judges at the annual 3rd Silk Road and Young Dreams Award Ceremony in Beijing bagging prizes in the speech, photography, music, singing and sand painting competitions.

The ceremony hosted by Silk Road Cities Alliance, China Friendship Foundation for Peace and Development, Beijing Belt and Road Cooperative Community and Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies of Renmin University was attended by participants from more than 30 countries.

Deputy Head of Mission, Pakistan Embassy Beijing, Ahmed Farooq distributed prizes among the winners.

Muhammad Ali Asad from Pakistan Embassy College Beijing (PECB) served as the judge of the speech competition.

The contestants from Pakistan impressed the audience through their speeches, singing, music and art work. The students from PECB managed to secure a few positions in different categories.

In speech competition, Danish Yaqoob from Pakistan bagged the first prize while Abdul Rehman, a student from the PECB secured the third position.

Maaz Ali Nadeem, another student of the PECB won the most popular award in photography competition while Areeba Ali and Thembekile, students secured the excellence of music and speech contest awards.

Moreover, students from the PECB were among the team which read the Health Declaration on the platform of Silk Road and Young Dreams.

This year, all the competitions were held online in the wake of COVID-19 with a theme of Health – amidst this pandemic.

The participants from across the world took part enthusiastically in the annual contest and spread colours with their enlightened thoughts and performance in all categories.