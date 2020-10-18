close
Sun Oct 18, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 18, 2020

At least 10 killed as passenger bus plunges into ravine near Sakrdu

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Oct 18, 2020
The passenger coaster was traveling from Rawalpindi to Skardu. (Representational Image) Photo: Geo.tv/File

At least 10 people were killed after a passenger bus tumbled off into a deep ravine on Gilgit Road near Tungus due to landsliding, on Sunday.

According to details, the bus was carrying 15 passengers when it was traveling from Rawalpindi to Skardu and fell into a ravine due to the landslide.

Rescue operations are underway as the injured are being evacuated and shifted to the nearby hospital for medical treatment.

However, rescue officials fear the number of casualties may rise. 

