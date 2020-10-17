close
Sat Oct 17, 2020
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 17, 2020

Soldier martyred, three injured in Turbat attack: ISPR

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sat, Oct 17, 2020
Pakistan Army soldier Wasim ullah embraced martyrdom in a terror attack near Turbat. Photo PTV

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Saturday that a Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom and while three others were injured during an exchange of fire with terrorists near Turbat.

According to the ISPR, the terrorists opened fire at the security forces patrolling near a post that is 35km South-East of Turbat.

“Lance Naik Waseem Ullah embraced shahadat, while three soldiers got injured,” the ISPR added.

The Turbat incident took place two days after terrorists attacked security forces on the Coastal Highway near Ormara.

On Thursday, fourteen including seven FC personnel were martyred when an Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) convoy was attacked by a large number of terrorists, the ISPR had said.

The encounter took place between security forces and terrorists near Ormara, stated the ISPR.

